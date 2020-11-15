Jacob F. Shaner Jr.
January 15, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Jacob Francis "Jay" Shaner Jr., 78, husband of Shelda Baldwin Shaner, of Staunton passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years is a son, Jason L. Shaner and wife, Nicole Frazer; grandson, Liam Porter Khadiiyo Shaner; sister, Nancy S. Loth and husband, William J. Loth III and brother, Jed G. Shaner and wife, Cindy.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, the family will not be in attendance, but encourage those who wish to pay their respects to observe the necessary precautions.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastors Robert McCarty and Kenneth Price.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 15, 2020.