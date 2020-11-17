Mary C. Sheets
Mary Lee (Carter) Sheets, 70, wife of Leon Talmadge Sheets, of Staunton, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on July 28, 1950, in Waynesboro, a daughter of the late Floyd Lee Jr., and Lucy Margaret (Harlow) Carter.
Prior to retirement, Mary was employed by ASR with 47 years of service.
She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, family members include two daughters, Cynthia D. Sheets and Cheryl S. Bennett and her fiancé, Nathan I. Kutz; three brothers, Kenneth R. Carter, Ricky L. Carter, and Steven W. Carter and wife, Teri; and two grandchildren, Lane R. and Harlow F. Bennett.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn S. Pace and Vicki L. Carter.
Following Covid-19 protocols, a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, in New Hope United Methodist Church by the Rev. Michael Reaves. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Nathan Kutz, Jason Pace, Josiah Pace, Amos Kutz, Danny Sheets, and Steven Bristow. Honorary pallbearers will be Lane and Harlow Bennett.
Friends may call at Henry Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, New Hope, VA 24469.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 17, 2020.