Rose Boyd
Rose Boyd of Stuarts Draft, Va., died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville, Va., at the age of 94.
She was born on October 15, 1926, in Richmond, Va., to the late George Stein Jr. and Opelia Talbot Stein and had one brother, George Stein, III (deceased).
An alumna of St. Gertrude's School in Richmond. She married Wheeler Virgil Boyd on Groundhogs day, 1951 and had three children. She worked as a hairdresser and had played saxophone in the family band, the Stein Family Orchestra, in and around Richmond in the 1940's. Playing music was always a major part of her life and she continued playing the saxophone to the age of 93 in the "Rose Marie Quintet".
Rose is survived in life by her son, Paul Boyd and his wife, Roben; her daughter, Suzanne Stinson; grandchildren, Derek Boyd, Lauren Boyd, Doug Stinson, Scott Boyd, Stuart Taylor, and Barbara Harris; and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Stein and her children, Terri Stark and George Stein IV.
A service will be held at St. John's Episcopal church in Waynesboro, Va. for family only.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 20, 2020.