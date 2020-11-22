Lillian Elizabeth NiedentohlNovember 18, 1924 - November 20, 2020Lillian Elizabeth Niedentohl, 96, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.Following cremation a memorial service will be held at a late date at Edward Avenue Baptist Church, Waynesboro.Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.