Hestel M. Lowery
Hestel Mangus Lowery, 77, a resident of Lyndhurst, Va., passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his home.
A son of the late Adam and Mary Lowery, he was born on December 23, 1942.
He retired from the maintenance department at Hershey Chocolate as a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Jerry Fitzgerald; and a grandson, Aaron Lowery.
Surviving are his wife, Judith (Thurston) Lowery; son, Kenneth Scott Lowery and his wife Marcie of Lyndhurst; grandchildren, Emily Lowery of Staunton, Eric Lowery of Lyndhurst; special cousin, Joe Lowery and his wife Anna; and special friends, Ernie Conner, David Strawderman, and Doug Batten.
Graveside services will be private for the family.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 28, 2020.