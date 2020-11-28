Robert Lloyd Brining
January 14, 1934 - November 25, 2020
Robert Lloyd Brining was born on January 14, 1934 to Dorothy and Lloyd Brining in New York. He went to heaven on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He graduated from Narrowsburg High School in New York State and then joined the United States Navy, serving for four years. He was stationed in Hawaii, Japan, and the western parts of the United States.
He graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts Education and from Boston University with a Master of Education in Library Science.
He met his adoring wife Dorothy Graham while they were in college at SUNY Oswego. Robert and Dorothy (Bob and Dot) married on September 12, 1959 in Brooklyn, N.Y. After graduating they moved to Suffern, N.Y. where they raised their three children.
Robert leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy; daughter, Alison Kieber and husband, Joe; daughter, Jennifer Catalan and husband, Andy; son, Erik Brining and wife, Krissy; and seven grandchildren, Alex Kieber and wife, Emily Eades; and great-granddaughter June; Emily Kieber and husband, Ben Holden; Nicholas and James Catalan; Grace, Jack and Wade Brining. He also leaves behind MANY loving family members and friends, as well as many cherished pets.
He was an industrial arts teacher at Suffern High School for many years. He also worked at Helen Hayes Hospital and Blythedale Children's Hospital making adaptive equipment for patients. He retired and moved to Waynesboro, Va. in his beloved Shenandoah Valley, where he lived for twenty years with his loving wife. He was active in the Calvary United Methodist Church, both as a volunteer at the Food Bank and assisted on numerous Mission Trips. He and Dot sold wonderful baked goods at the farmers markets in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Harrisonburg, Va. for many years.
Bob had an abiding love of nature, history, animals, and knew how to build and fix anything! He raised his family to love the things he did, including: traveling, hiking, camping, kayaking, cross-country skiing, a quiet picnic in the woods near a stream, and the solitude one can find in the great outdoors. He spent countless hours in his shop in the basement, better known these days as his man cave, where he built gifts for his family and friends. He leaves behind many handmade items that will be cherished forever. He was a true American and always wanted to 'do the right thing', conserve nature, and love one another.
He had a quiet demeanor, and those he interacted with had to stop and listen, but were always blessed by his stories, explanations of how to fix things, and his witty jokes. He could tell you the name of every mountain, river, or trail in his native New York state and his adopted state of Virginia. Robert will be deeply missed. He left a wonderful mark on this world and lasting memories for all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
