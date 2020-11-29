Menu
Patsy Dritto
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Patsy Dritto

November 23, 1946 - November 25, 2020

Patsy Fretwell Dritto, 74, of Stuarts Draft, died on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on November 23, 1946, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Alvin W Fretwell Sr. and Josie Lowery Fretwell. She retired from Augusta County School transportation service.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Edward Dritto. Survivors include a son, Travis W Dritto and other family members.

A private graveside service will be held per her request.

McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

McDow Funeral Home

1701 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
