William Bernard Hoke
August 3, 1933 - November 25, 2020
William Bernard Hoke, 87, of Waynesboro, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Born on August 3, 1933, in Lewisburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Dwight and Dora Hoke.
Bill was a member of Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, he was employed by UPS where he worked as a truck driver for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Waynesboro Moose Lodge #1309. Bill will be remembered as a motorcycle enthusiast and his love for his pets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Fridley) Hoke; grandson, Wayne Hoke; daughter-in-law, Vicki Hoke; and two sisters, Frances and Imogene.
Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne Bosserman and husband, Woody, of Waynesboro; three sons, Greg Hoke of Waynesboro, Gary Hoke and wife, Aileen, of Crimora, and Steve Hoke of Waynesboro; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, with Pastor Jim Corbin officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 29, 2020.