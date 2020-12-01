Ruth E. Bonivich
Ruth Ellen (Eye) Bonivich, 86, a resident of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Augusta Health.
A daughter of the late Morris and Texie Leah (Smith) Eye, she was born on April 9, 1934 in Hendricks, West Virginia.
She graduated from Davis High School in Davis, West Virginia. She later worked as a telephone operator in Newport News, Virginia where she met her future husband, Paul E. Bonivich.
After the birth of her first grandchild, she retired from Sears in Waynesboro to become our loving Meme. Mrs. Bonivich spent many years nurturing her family through her love of cooking and sewing. She created a home full of love and comfort.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Constance (Bonivich) Hughes; and siblings, Paul Cooper, Helen Brown, and Faye Benden.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Paul Edward Bonivich; children, Phyllis (Bonivich) Baker and husband, Kenneth, and Donald L. Bonivich; granddaughters, Katie Hughes-Potter, Lisa H. Hemp and husband, James "Trey" Hemp III; great-grandsons, Noah Potter, Jaxson Hemp, and Carson Hemp; siblings, Robert Cooper and wife, Gina, John Eye and his late wife, Shirley, Joe Eye and wife, Judy, Herold Eye and wife, Millie, Frank Eye and wife, Donna.
A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Todd Yoder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice
.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 1, 2020.