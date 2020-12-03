Thomas William Roberts
November 23, 1935 - November 28, 2020
Thomas William Roberts, 85, of Newport News, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Roberts was born on November 23, 1935 in Staunton, Va. and was a son of the late Casper and Hazel (Campbell) Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Ellinger Roberts. Mr. Roberts is also survived by his sons, Tommy Roberts, Kevin Roberts, both of Newport News; two grandsons, Codie and his fiancé, Brandi of Newport News, SGT., Dakotah Roberts and wife, Kalie; three great-grandsons, Beaux, Lukas, Michael Roberts of Fort Hood, Texas; and one sisters, June Oglesby of Florida.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 3, 2020.