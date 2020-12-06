Menu
Donald Robert Wilson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Donald Robert Wilson

September 24, 1939 - December 2, 2020

Donald Robert Wilson, 81, of Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the University of Va. Medical Center.

Donald was born in Dubois, Pa., on September 24, 1939, a son of the late Betty and Lloyd Wilson.

He served as Gunner's Mate in the United States Navy and retired after 20 years of dedicated service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Grottoes

On January 1, 1981, he was united in marriage to June St. Laurent Wilson, who survives.

Donald is also survived by daughters, Natalee Webb of Franklin, Mass., Lisa Paul of Danville, N.H., Valeria Wilson of Mentone, Ala., and Deanna Morales and husband, Sandalio, of Waynesboro; son, Jonathan Webb and wife, Amy, of Peyton, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, two nieces, and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Lyle.

Per Donald's request, there are no services planned.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
