Agnes D. ThompsonAgnes Duncan Thompson, 88, a resident of the Beech Grove community, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020, at her home.A daughter of the late John Pearson Duncan and Ada Hughes Duncan, she was born on August 17, 1932, in Charlottesville, Va. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.Mrs. Thompson was a charter member of the Moses Hughes Chapter of the D.A.R., and taught Sunday school for many years at Rockfish Valley Baptist Church.She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Thompson Sr.; and sister, Marion Duncan Falls.Surviving are her son, John L. Thompson Jr. and wife, Cindy; two grandsons, John Glenn Thompson and wife, Jenny, and Phillip Thompson and wife, Courtney; three great-grandchildren, Amber Thompson, Glenn Thompson, and John Parker Thompson; and a special niece, Joyce Rae Falls Turner and husband, Rodger.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, in Rockfish Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Billy Coffey. Pallbearers will be John Glenn Thompson, Phillip Thompson, Glenn Thompson, John Parker Thompson, Guy Williams, and Rodger Turner.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Rockfish Valley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 311, 3395 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford, VA 22958.The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the Legacy Hospice for their loving care.McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.