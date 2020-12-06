Massie W. Hall Jr.
Massie W. Hall Jr., 96, departed this life and entered his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 3, 2020. Massie was born on March 11, 1924, to the late Massie and Gladys Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Kestner) Hall; eight sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by two children, Kenneth Hall, and Charles Hall and wife, Diana; two grandchildren, Curtis Hall and wife, Kayla, and Natalie Hall.
Massie retired from Crompton in Waynesboro. He attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Waynesboro.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Foundation Office, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 890 Maryland Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 6, 2020.