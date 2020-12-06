Alice Laverne "Flookey" Holmes
August 5, 1950 - December 4, 2020
Alice Laverne (Monroe) "Flookey" Holmes, 70, widow of Samuel G. Holmes Jr., of South Winchester Ave., Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Holmes was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, on August 5, 1950, a daughter of the late Thurman and Gladys (Claytor) Monroe.
Alice was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church, she retired in 2003 from I.E. DuPont and was active with The Special Olympics
.
In addition to her husband of nineteen years and her parents, Mrs. Holmes was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Arnette; and a brother, Dale Monroe.
Surviving are two sons, Brian S. Holmes and wife, Sherry, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michael S. Holmes of Stuarts Draft; a sister, Marilyn Mejia of Fishersville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Don Martin.
Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Keith Branch, Shannon Combs, Kody Branch and Kyle Branch.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to special nieces, Shayla Branch and Kathy Carroll for the care given and shared to Alice during her illness.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Special Olympics
, Virginia Area 5, P.O. Box 1381, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or to the ARC of Augusta, 1025 Fairfax Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory
230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 6, 2020.