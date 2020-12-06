Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley
September 29, 1943 - December 3, 2020
Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley, 77, wife of Harry Louis Bradley of Woodview Court, Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Bradley was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, on September 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Wilbur Ernest and Gracie Elizabeth (Quick) Smith.
Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty years, are a son, Todd Bradley and his wife, Michelle; and two grandchildren, Morgan Bradley and Aaron Bradley.
Mrs. Bradley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, 26 Windmill Lane, Stuarts Draft, Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Dog Adoptions, 4224 Wakefield Road, Richmond, VA 23235.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 6, 2020.