Agatha Bell Burnett Marshall
Agatha Bell Burnett Marshall, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021.
She was born November 13, 1923, a daughter of the late William H. and Lily M. Morris Burnett. She attended Waynesboro High School and worked at Dupont after high school. Later in life she was employed by Western State Hospital where she made many special friends.
On April 3, 1923 she married the love of her life, Wayne Frank Marshall in Elkton, Maryland where they lived for a short time before moving back to this area where Frank and Agatha raised their family and made a good life together, devoted to one another, to church and their family.
Agatha was a faithful member of Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church and was involved in directing and teaching Bible school, coordinated and taught children's Sunday school and was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union for many years. Most of all, she will be remembered for her unwavering faith, fighting spirit and unconditional love for her family and friends.
A special thank you to the staff at The Meadows of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and Christian Homes who so lovingly cared for her during the past two years as well as special helper and friend, Shirley Hagerman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sisters, Mabel Bell, Phyllis Berry; brothers, Melvin, Vernon and Archie Burnett. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joyce Mitchell and husband, David; son, Terry Marshall and wife, Donna; sister, Shirley Hall; grandchildren, Heather Snow and husband, Adam, Holly Gardenhour and husband, Troy, Tina Quesenberry, Carlin Quesenberry, Jason Quesenberry and wife, Leigh Ann, Sherry Marshall, Robin Kydd and husband David. Also are great-grandchildren, Zach Snow, Noah Gardenhour, Ava Quesenberry, Candice and Joshua Estep, Caroline and Chandler Kydd and numerous special nieces and nephews. She loved you dearly!
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro followed by a brief graveside service at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. Paul LaPrevotte and the Rev. Adam Snow officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at McDow. It is kindly asked that those attending please wear facial masks, and limit the number of guests in the funeral home to 10 at a time.
Flowers are welcome however, contributions may be made to Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, 901 Shenandoah Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 23, 2021.