Albert Wilson Pitchford Jr.
January 31, 1937 - September 15, 2021
Albert Wilson Pitchford Jr., 84, of Staunton, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Born January 31, 1937 in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Albert Wilson, Sr. and Mary Louise (Parrish) Pitchford.
Wilson graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1954 and Fishburne Military School in 1956. On April 23, 1960, he married Nancy Johnson of Fishersville, sharing 61 years of marriage.
After 34 years of loyal service, Wilson retired from E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company's Waynesboro Plant as an Instrument Mechanic in BCF Nylon. He was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church for 58 years where he served in various roles, including Deacon, Trustee, and chairman of the Brotherhood of the Church.
Wilson loved to hunt and fish throughout Virginia and West Virginia. He served in varying capacities in the many local organizations he was active in, but some of his most treasured memories were serving and coaching in the Staunton Quarterback Club, where he coached numerous championship teams in football and basketball, even coaching a team all the way to the AAU/Junior Olympics representing the state of Virginia in 1986. He experienced great pride watching some of his former players go on to greatness in their high school and college careers, especially those going on to play for his cherished Virginia Cavaliers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a close-as-a-brother devoted friend and fellow traveler, CSM Ben C. Rowe (Ret), and a very special uncle and aunt, Guy L. and Marie (Parrish) Kidd.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kevin Pitchford and his wife, Kathie, and his beloved granddaughter, Rachel of Staunton; brothers, Keith Pitchford and wife, Cherylon of Florida, Frank Pitchford and wife, Joyce of Swoope; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Linden Heights Baptist Church, 371 Linden Drive, Staunton, with Pastor Luke Smith and Dr. Michael R. Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Keith Pitchford, Larry Pitchford, Chad Pitchford, Buck Brown, Aaron Fisher, and Earl Fitzgerald. Honorary pallbearers will be James Welch, Eric and Susan Laser, Ann Rowe, Larry and Sharyn Massey, Gene and Patsy Rowe, and Dennis and Lois Jones.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
The family would like to recognize the outstanding staff at Intrepid Hospice (for the loving care and services you provide, the community is blessed to have you), and to his caregiver, Monica Jarvis (you will always be special to us, God bless you).
Due to the current pandemic circumstances, no food please. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street
Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriners Hospitals
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or the charity of your choice
.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 20, 2021.