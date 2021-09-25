Alice Aldhizer Ward
August 12, 1928 - September 23, 2021
Alice Aldhizer Ward, 93, of New Hope, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Legacy at North Augusta.
Mrs. Ward was born on August 12, 1928, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Enoch and Susie (Beard) Aldhizer. She was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the United Methodist Women, volunteered in music at the church and was a member of the New Hope Chorus.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert C. Ward; a stepson, David C. Ward; a brother, James Aldhizer; and a sister, Mary Boatright. Alice is survived by her son, Roger Aldhizer and wife, Christy, of New Hope; stepson, C. Dale Ward and wife, Linda, of Nellysford; three stepdaughters, Kristy Ward Haney and husband, Chris, of Nellysford, Lisa Ward Morris and husband, Craig, of Afton, and Sherri Ward Davis and husband, Paul, of Troy; 13 grandchildren, Andrew Aldhizer, Megan Aldhizer, Melanie Aldhizer, Michelle Ward, Annette Feramhin, Bruce Ward, Matthew Ward, Travis Ward, Christopher Hibbs, Russell Hibbs, Gary Morris, Guy Morris, and Rebekuh Morris, as well as a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, 3 p.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church with Pastors Michael Reaves and Doug Gonzalez officiating.
Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. The family will also receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, 691 Battlefield Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437, or the New Hope United Methodist Church, 55 Round Hill School Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 25, 2021.