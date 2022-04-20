Menu
Allen Craig Wehry
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Allen Craig Wehry

August 15, 1944 - April 12, 2022

Allen Craig Wehry, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was born on August 15, 1944, in Charleston, South Carolina. He grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia and attended Emory and Henry College, receiving a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. While attending college, he met his late wife, Stephanie. They were married for 53 years and retired to Jacksonville, Florida.

Allen was commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy in May 1967 and was later designated a naval aviator pilot in May 1968. He flew helicopters for fourteen years with HC-7, HS-5 "Night Dippers", HS-1, and HS-9 "Sea Griffins". He retired as a Commander in 1993 from NATTC Millington after serving for 26 years.

In his retirement, he enjoyed working at San Sebastian Winery, furniture restoration, traveling, reading, and spending time with family.

Allen is survived by his son, John Wehry and daughter, Heather (John) Baxter; grandchildren, Dianna, Johnathon, Isla; great-grandchild, Patrick, and sisters, Deborah and Cynthia. He was predeceased by wife, Stephanie, his mother, Dorothy, and father, John.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home followed by a ceremony at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allen's favorite charities: Shriner's Hospital for Children or Veterans of Foreign Wars of U.S. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Apr
28
Service
1:30p.m.
Jacksonville National Cemetery
FL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.