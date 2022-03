Alta Yvonne (Landrum) SimpsonAlta Yvonne (Landrum) Simpson, 75, of Waynesboro, died on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Augusta Health.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Gentry officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of your choice McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.