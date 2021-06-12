Menu
Ann Carlene Rose
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Ann Carlene (Dickerson) Rose

May 21, 1941 - June 8, 2021

Ann Carlene (Dickerson) Rose, 80, of Waynesboro, Va., departed this earth on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville and where a service will be held at 11 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Ann Rose, to Mt. Woodland Baptist Church, Greenfield, Va. in C/O Howard Clayborne Jr. (recording secretary) 648 Florence Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Share memories and condolences and view obituary at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family i am sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs rose she is going to be missed
Alan white
Friend
June 12, 2021
