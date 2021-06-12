Ann Carlene (Dickerson) Rose
May 21, 1941 - June 8, 2021
Ann Carlene (Dickerson) Rose, 80, of Waynesboro, Va., departed this earth on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville and where a service will be held at 11 a.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Ann Rose, to Mt. Woodland Baptist Church, Greenfield, Va. in C/O Howard Clayborne Jr. (recording secretary) 648 Florence Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 12, 2021.