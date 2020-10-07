Menu
Anna Geneva Johnson
Anna Geneva Johnson

Anna Geneva Johnson, 101, widow of the late Lt. Col. Gove Johnson, Ret., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Brightview of Baldwin Park in Staunton.

Anna served her country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II and was married for 64 years to a career Army officer. She was a devoted mother of five children and grandmother to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of Lyndhurst United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Harrington and the Rev. Mike Pettry officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made in Anna's honor to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.


