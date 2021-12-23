Anna Margaret Miller
May 8, 1931 - December 21, 2021
Anna Margaret Miller, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home.
Margaret was born in Mt. Crawford, on May 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Halsie (Ponton) and Howard Benjamin Miller.
She lived near Burktown on a farm and moved to Bridgewater in 1987. She was a graduate of North River High School class of 1946, worked for Swan Uniforms, Metro Pants, and retired from Marshall's, and was a member of the Summit Church of the Brethren where she served as Chairman of Deacons for many years. Margaret was also a past-president of the Bridgewater Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Mother of Virginia Fire Fighters Association, and a past-president of Woodmen Life Lodge, and in 2019 she was Bridgewater Fire Company member of the year. She was known for her coconut cakes and macaroni & cheese.
Margaret is survived by cousins and caregivers, David and Elaine Miller. She is also survived by Ben and Christy Miller and their children, Jordan and Madalyn, along with Rachel Miller and William Bonnet, and many close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bertha Geneva Miller who passed in 1970.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastors Cole Scrogham and John Glick officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mt. Sidney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 23, 2021.