Anne Loraine (Thompson) Smith
Anne Loraine (Thompson) Smith, 99, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. A daughter of the late Charles W. Thompson and Ida (Pollok) Thompson, she was born August 19, 1921, in Keysville, Va.
Mrs. Smith was an active member of First Baptist Church Waynesboro, past president of Waynesboro/Augusta Woman's Club, past president of AARP Blue Ridge Chapter, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Anne was named 2012 Waynesboro's Outstanding Woman in recognition of her volunteer contributions to the community. Anne retired from U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Traffic Safety.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raif McNaire Smith; daughter, Patricia Anne (Culley) Folk; stepdaughter, Janice (Smith) MacKown; and sister, Jennie Rose (Thompson) Ramsey.
Surviving are daughter, Mary Beth (Culley) Hunter; and stepchildren, Laura (Smith) Coburn, Walter Smith, and Raif Smith Jr. Additional survivors include 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Isabelle (Thompson) Clark and Ida (Thompson) Johnson, and nieces and nephew.
A graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or Salvation Army.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 14, 2021.