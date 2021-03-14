Your mother was an amazing woman as you know. She was well into her 90's when she studied the Bible in Chronological Order, 365 Daily Readings, comments by LaGard Smith. She was bright and added joy, color and great comments to our study in a year. She was one of our favorite students in a class of 50 at Panera Bread. I have always said that when I grow up I want to be just like Ann Smith! I am only 77 now. God Bless You and all your family as you celebrate the wonderful memories you have of this amazing woman. She left you an impressive legacy of living each day to its fullest with youth and vitality, regardless of your age. Thanking God for Ann's friendship. Jake and Deborah Kleinschuster

Deborah Kleinschuster March 23, 2021