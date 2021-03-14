Menu
Anne Loraine Smith
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Anne Loraine (Thompson) Smith

Anne Loraine (Thompson) Smith, 99, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. A daughter of the late Charles W. Thompson and Ida (Pollok) Thompson, she was born August 19, 1921, in Keysville, Va.

Mrs. Smith was an active member of First Baptist Church Waynesboro, past president of Waynesboro/Augusta Woman's Club, past president of AARP Blue Ridge Chapter, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Anne was named 2012 Waynesboro's Outstanding Woman in recognition of her volunteer contributions to the community. Anne retired from U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Traffic Safety.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raif McNaire Smith; daughter, Patricia Anne (Culley) Folk; stepdaughter, Janice (Smith) MacKown; and sister, Jennie Rose (Thompson) Ramsey.

Surviving are daughter, Mary Beth (Culley) Hunter; and stepchildren, Laura (Smith) Coburn, Walter Smith, and Raif Smith Jr. Additional survivors include 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Isabelle (Thompson) Clark and Ida (Thompson) Johnson, and nieces and nephew.

A graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or Salvation Army.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Arlington National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mother was an amazing woman as you know. She was well into her 90's when she studied the Bible in Chronological Order, 365 Daily Readings, comments by LaGard Smith. She was bright and added joy, color and great comments to our study in a year. She was one of our favorite students in a class of 50 at Panera Bread. I have always said that when I grow up I want to be just like Ann Smith! I am only 77 now. God Bless You and all your family as you celebrate the wonderful memories you have of this amazing woman. She left you an impressive legacy of living each day to its fullest with youth and vitality, regardless of your age. Thanking God for Ann's friendship. Jake and Deborah Kleinschuster
Deborah Kleinschuster
March 23, 2021
Anne, I miss you so much. Rest in Peace. God Bless.
Joyce G Coffey
March 15, 2021
