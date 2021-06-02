Antha (Collins) Foster



Antha Foster passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.



She was born September 8, 1927, and was the daughter of David Harley Collins and Ida Jane Edmonds Collins of Henderson County, N.C.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loy J. Foster of Waynesboro, Va.; and her two twin sons.



Surviving are a son, Frank Cathey (Rhonda) of Winston Salem, N.C.; and a daughter, Terry Lynn Foster, of Lexington, Va.; two grandsons, Brandon (Tavia) and Eric (Ally); and three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Noah, and Ross; also a sister-in-law, Lovella Jo Rathgeber of Cary, N.C.



She lived in Waynesboro, Va. from October 1981 until her death. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro.



A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hendersonville, N.C.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Intrepid USA Hospice, 427 Lee Jackson Hwy., Suite A3, Staunton, VA 24401.



McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 2, 2021.