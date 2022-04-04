Audrey Bibb
July 1, 1926 - March 29, 2022
Audrey Kite Bibb, 95, wife of Wade L. Bibb of Waynesboro passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Regency in Fishersville.
Mrs. Bibb was born in Augusta County, Virginia on July 1, 1926, a daughter of the late Aldo and Ruth (Hildebrand) Kite.
Audrey was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, graduated from Waynesboro High School and attended Dunsmore Business College. Mrs. Bibb retired from Carter Machinery Company, formerly Virginia Tractor Company with 38 years of service. She was a volunteer for Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bibb was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte (Kite) Miller.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a sister, Emma Jean (Kite) Baker and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waynesboro by Pastor Karen Taylor. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. in St. Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Augusta Health Foundation, C/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 4, 2022.