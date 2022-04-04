Menu
Audrey Bibb
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Waynesboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 7 2022
2:00p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Audrey Bibb

July 1, 1926 - March 29, 2022

Audrey Kite Bibb, 95, wife of Wade L. Bibb of Waynesboro passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Regency in Fishersville.

Mrs. Bibb was born in Augusta County, Virginia on July 1, 1926, a daughter of the late Aldo and Ruth (Hildebrand) Kite.

Audrey was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, graduated from Waynesboro High School and attended Dunsmore Business College. Mrs. Bibb retired from Carter Machinery Company, formerly Virginia Tractor Company with 38 years of service. She was a volunteer for Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bibb was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte (Kite) Miller.

Surviving in addition to her husband, is a sister, Emma Jean (Kite) Baker and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waynesboro by Pastor Karen Taylor. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. in St. Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Augusta Health Foundation, C/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net


Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA
Apr
7
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Saint Paul Cemetery
Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA
