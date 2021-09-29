Barbara was such a special lady, I would give her a perm and she could not sit still, she moved the entire time. It was a challenge ,she was so much fun. I feel I know her family she used to talk about you all and she loved you so much. I looked forward to Christmas to see what color her tree would be, she had some amazing Christmas trees. I am really going to miss her.

Robin Andrus Friend September 29, 2021