Barbara Ann Pence
Barbara Ann Pence, age 82, passed away on Friday, September, 24, 2021 at her residence in Waynesboro.
She was born in Woodstock, Va. on July 21, 1939 to John Henry and Ruby Lutz. She was cared for and loved deeply by her step-mother, Barbara Henry.
Barbara Ann was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, John and Barbara Henry; mother, Ruby Lutz, and brother, Jimmy Henry. She also joins her husband of 62 years, Fred Pence, in heaven.
She is survived by her two brothers, John Wayne Henry and William Henry; her loving sons, Fred Pence Jr. and Charlie Pence; her sister, Margie Brown, and her only grandchild, Charlee Anne Breeden. Charlee Anne married Jeb Breeden and together they gave Barbara her first great-granddaughter, Monroe Jane Breeden.
The only thing she loved more than her family, whom she adored, were animals. She was an avid pet lover, and would take care of any animal that she came across. Her warm hearted nature, and caring soul, put everyone before herself and she displayed this through her acts of kindness and willingness to help anyone in need. Barbara did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She loved watching scary movies, cooking holiday meals, and trips "to town". Barbara couldn't sit still for long. Her always on the go, spit fire, tenacity for life was infectious, and she will be dearly missed.
The visitation for Barbara will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's memory to your local SPCA.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 29, 2021.