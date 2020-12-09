Barbara C. Shiflett
Barbara Lee (Campbell) Shiflett, 87, of 540 Woodside Lane, Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Augusta Health.
A daughter of the late Franklin Ernest Boyd Campbell and Nora (Wright) Campbell, she was born on October 28, 1933, in Waynesboro.
She worked at General Electric for 25 years, and worked as a Walmart associate for 15 years. She made countless friends and never met a stranger during her long work career.
Mrs. Shiflett co-hosted the Waynesboro Exchange Club and was instrumental in preparing the yearly Christmas party for children. As an alumnus of Waynesboro High School, she helped organize the annual reunion of the class of 1952.
She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, and attended Church on the Hill in Fishersville. To her many grandchildren, she was a loving babysitter.
Mrs. Shiflett loved to crochet. She enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and toured Europe twice. This included a trip to the Campbell ancestral home of Campbell Castle in the Argyll region of Scotland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Calvin Shiflett; a son, Bobby Calvin Shiflett Jr.; two brothers, Teddy and Bill Campbell; and five sisters, Dorothy Terrell, Geneva Phillips, Beatrice Judd, Patsy DePriest, and Vicky Snead.
Surviving are her children, Anthony Boyd Shiflett (Dianne) of Staunton, Kinnon Lee Shiflett (Vicki) of Short Pump, Tanya Kelso (Bruce) of Waynesboro, and Katherine Susan Shiflett of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Nathaniel Shiflett (Robin) of San Antonio, Texas, Sarah Williams (Samuel) of Staunton, Logan Kelso (Jaime) of Waynesboro, Wesley Kelso (Amanda) of Waynesboro, Kristin Grainer (Evan) of Henrico, and Brock Shiflett of Richmond; 10 great-grandchildren (and soon to be blessed with another); and one great-great-grandchild (and soon to be blessed with another). Also surviving Barbara are her sister, Judy Stone (Kim) of Fishersville; a brother, Manuel Campbell (Maria) of Killeen, Texas; and a very special niece, Patrica Yowell (Woody) of Greenville. She had many nieces and nephews that she truly loved.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in Augusta Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Wesley Kelso, Bruce Kelso, Nathaniel Shiflett, Brock Shiflett, Kinny Shiflett, Samuel Williams, and Kolt Kelso. A celebration of Mrs. Shiflett's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Donald Lee, Dr. Garland Campbell, Dr. Nicholas Paphitis, and the entire staff of the covid19 wing of Augusta Health. A extra thank you to Victoria for her special care.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to benefit her great granddaughter, Presley Kelso at Team Presley at https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-presley-leukemia-fund
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 9, 2020.