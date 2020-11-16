Menu
Beatrice J. Bell
Beatrice (Jenkins) Bell, 89, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, in Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
