Beatrice J. BellBeatrice (Jenkins) Bell, 89, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, in Waynesboro.Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.