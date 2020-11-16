Menu
Beatrice J. Bell
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1931
DIED
November 13, 2020
Beatrice J. Bell

Beatrice (Jenkins) Bell, 89, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, in Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
, Waynesboro, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
One Precious Lady ! So Long Mama Bell you have earned your wings .
Vickie Wilson
Neighbor
November 15, 2020