Benjamin Glymph
Benjamin Markham Glymph, 88, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.
A son of the late Hugh Kelly Glymph and Gertrude (Markham) Glymph, he was born on July 19, 1932 in Durham, N.C.
After serving in the Army, he received his Bachelor's degree from American University. He led a successful 25 year career with Abbott Laboratories as a Pharmaceutical Representative. Along with his day job, he was a lifelong professional musician, holding the position of staff singer and piano player for Walter Reed Officer's Club in Washington, D.C. for a number of years. Most recently he performed as a regular for the Waynesboro Senior Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Glymph, and a son, Christopher Baruffi.
Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Rosemary (Haught) Glymph; sons, Charles, Steven, John, and Kevin Glymph; son, William Baruffi; and daughters, Angela Baruffi, and Kathleen Glymph, along with many grandchildren.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, a funeral Mass at St. John's Catholic Church will be private for the family. He will be laid to rest at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 3, 2021.