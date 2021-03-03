Menu
Benjamin Glymph
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Benjamin Glymph

Benjamin Markham Glymph, 88, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.

A son of the late Hugh Kelly Glymph and Gertrude (Markham) Glymph, he was born on July 19, 1932 in Durham, N.C.

After serving in the Army, he received his Bachelor's degree from American University. He led a successful 25 year career with Abbott Laboratories as a Pharmaceutical Representative. Along with his day job, he was a lifelong professional musician, holding the position of staff singer and piano player for Walter Reed Officer's Club in Washington, D.C. for a number of years. Most recently he performed as a regular for the Waynesboro Senior Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Glymph, and a son, Christopher Baruffi.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Rosemary (Haught) Glymph; sons, Charles, Steven, John, and Kevin Glymph; son, William Baruffi; and daughters, Angela Baruffi, and Kathleen Glymph, along with many grandchildren.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, a funeral Mass at St. John's Catholic Church will be private for the family. He will be laid to rest at Augusta Memorial Park.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 3, 2021.
Rosemary, I was so sorry to read about Ben. I will be keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Ben was such a gentle and kind person. Always a perfect gentleman and so thoughtful of others. He was a great neighbor and I know he will be missed by family and friends.
Steve Jones
March 3, 2021
My prayers and condolences are with your family. During the brief time in which I had the privilege of knowing Ben, I thoroughly enjoyed our conversations and always felt welcome in his home. He was a generous, intelligent man that I know will be greatly missed by his loving family. My prayers are with you all.
Bertin Toulotte
March 3, 2021
