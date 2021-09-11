Menu
Betty Louise Berry
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Betty Louise Berry

May 6, 1940 - September 8, 2021

Betty Louise Berry, 81, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born on May 6, 1940, the daughter of the late Roy Taylor and Ileta Dudley Sensabaugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Berry in 1998; son, Ricky Hogsett; sister, Sylvia Poaton; and granddaughter, Brandy Sacra.

Betty worked as a waitress for most of her life. She was employed over twenty years with Golden Coral in Harrisonburg. She was a good cook and her family will always remember her famous potato salad and cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving.

She is survived by daughter, Joy Satter and significant other, Brian Shifflett; brother, Douglas Sensabaugh; sister, Linda Hamilton and husband, Clifton; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 11, 2021.
Dear Linda, Cliff, and other family members, My prayers are with each of you! May you feel God's loving arms of strength and support as you slowly move forward! Margaret Riley, former Golden Corral customer, and substitute teacher.
margaret b riley
September 11, 2021
