Betty Jo Caldwell
Betty Jo Caldwell, 87, of Fishersville, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at The Retreat in Fishersville.
She was born on September 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Thelma Arabella (Burks) Conyers. She retired as a bookkeeper for the former Augusta Block Company. She was a member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church in Fishersville and also attended Third Presbyterian Church in Staunton. While attending Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, she served on the bereavement committee, was involved in the vacation bible school committee and mid-week bible study. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, where she served as an officer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Ellis Caldwell; brother, Billy B. Conyers and his wife, Becky Whitehead Conyers; and a nephew, Jonathan Tyrone Conyers.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Hinch of Fishersville; two grandchildren, Zachary Allen Hinch and Emily Helmick Parr; one great-grandchild, Baylor Reed Parr; and nephews, Thomas Scott Conyers, Daniel Stuart Conyers, Joseph Douglas Conyers and Samuel Neal Conyers.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Sanctuary with the Rev. Patrick Ryan and the Rev. Merle Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the church cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, 30 Tinkling Spring Dr., Fishersville, VA 22939.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 7, 2022.