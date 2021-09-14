Betty Sanger Campbell, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home. She was born on August 21, 1933, to the late Carlton Thomas and Virginia Vanfossen Sanger.
On June 7, 1963, She married the late Dennis Morgan Campbell. She had various jobs throughout her life and retired from Parker Bows. Betty was a member of White Hill Church of the Brethren, Stuarts Draft, Va.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Lynne Campbell Floyd; grandchildren, Amanda Floyd Lent and Autumn Paige Floyd. Siblings, the late Carlton Daniel Sanger and first wife, Vickie, surviving wife, Mary Ann, the late Thomas Sanger, and surviving sister, Nancy Ann and husband, J.C. Ratcliffe. In-laws include the late Manley and Pearl Campbell; siblings in-law include, Judy Campbell Adams and husband, Robert, Roger Campbell and wife, Barbara Jean, Jesse Campbell and wife, Carolyn, Benny Campbell, Randy Campbell and wife, Martha; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There are no arrangements or a memorial service. Betty wants us to celebrate her life and remember her as the loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, and friend.
My sister, my go to, when I needed to talk. How many times have I said, since she left, I've got to tell her about this or that. I miss her so much! . J.C. and I love and miss you, sister, but we'll be together again one day .
Nancy Ratcliffe
Family
September 18, 2021
Betty was a real trooper! No matter how tough life got, she ALWAYS smiled and did not complain. Unfortunately when she moved away from Waynesboro, VA we only got to talk a few times. Her picture here truly shows her sweetness. She was always kind, patience, and joy-filled. Now she see JESUS face to face. One day I will join her and we will have a grand time hugging and talking. Love you Betty!
Your forever friend
Beatrice Conner
Friend
September 14, 2021
Jennifer & family. You picked a beautiful picture of your mother for the paper. When I look at it she is so full of life....just the way I remember her. I pray you and your family have been comforted by God...who is the only true comforter. Any time you want to talk about her, your Dad and memories, do not hesitate to call us. Love to you and your family,