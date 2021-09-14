Betty Sanger Campbell



August 21, 1933 - July 25, 2021



Betty Sanger Campbell, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home. She was born on August 21, 1933, to the late Carlton Thomas and Virginia Vanfossen Sanger.



On June 7, 1963, She married the late Dennis Morgan Campbell. She had various jobs throughout her life and retired from Parker Bows. Betty was a member of White Hill Church of the Brethren, Stuarts Draft, Va.



Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Lynne Campbell Floyd; grandchildren, Amanda Floyd Lent and Autumn Paige Floyd. Siblings, the late Carlton Daniel Sanger and first wife, Vickie, surviving wife, Mary Ann, the late Thomas Sanger, and surviving sister, Nancy Ann and husband, J.C. Ratcliffe. In-laws include the late Manley and Pearl Campbell; siblings in-law include, Judy Campbell Adams and husband, Robert, Roger Campbell and wife, Barbara Jean, Jesse Campbell and wife, Carolyn, Benny Campbell, Randy Campbell and wife, Martha; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



There are no arrangements or a memorial service. Betty wants us to celebrate her life and remember her as the loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, and friend.



Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 14, 2021.