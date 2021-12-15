Betty Musbach Colby
October 25, 1928 - November 27, 2021
Betty Musbach Colby died on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton, Virginia.
She was born October 25, 1928 in Middletown, New York, a daughter of the late William and Clara Musbach. She graduated from Columbia University as an Occupational Therapist and joined the U.S. Army, where she attained the rank of First Lieutenant. While serving at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, she met Wells "Pete" Colby, and on September 6, 1952 they were married.
Betty and Pete lived in Richmond from 1962 to 2004, where they raised three children. Betty worked part-time as an Occupational Therapist and a physician's technician. She also pursued many other interests such as birding, cooking, sewing, sailing, Girl Scouting, traveling, and volunteering. In 2004, the couple moved to Waynesboro, where Betty was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir, and organized a banner committee.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Musbach Colby, and her brother, Milton Musbach. She is survived by Pete, her husband of 69 years; her daughter, Melanie Colby-Bradley and her sons, Tristan and Brendan of Waynesboro; and her son, Peter Colby and his wife, Susan of San Francisco, and their daughters, Rachel (and her husband, Daniel Lau) of Oakland, California and Rebecca of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A private celebration of Betty's life will be held in Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Western Rivers Conservancy or to a charity of your choice
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 15, 2021.