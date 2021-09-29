Betty Jean Driscoll
July 1, 1930 - September 25, 2021
Betty J. Driscoll, 91, wife of Robert A. Driscoll went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Waynesboro Manor.
She was born July 1, 1930 in Greene Co., the daughter of the late Julia A. Crawford.
Betty spent most of her life in Waynesboro, when not traveling with her husband, and the Norfolk & Western Railway. She enjoyed playing music in churches, assisted living and nursing homes.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a precious and loving daughter, Melinda Hodge Johnson in 2001; a sister, Violet Shifflett; and a niece, Carolyn Tyler.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Vernon Steve Hodge; son-in-law, Ben Johnson; special cousin, Leon Taylor of Ruckersville; nieces, Gloria Wright of Harrisonburg, Shirley Tyler of Charlotte, N.C., Patsy Harlow of Ruckersville; special friends, Carolyn Shifflett, Katherine Wickline, Drema Nycum and their families. She also leaves behind her four legged friend, Toby.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Trice officiating.
Those wishing to attend the service may meet directly at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of her daughter, Melinda. You may also pass on a good deed to someone in memory of Betty J. Driscoll.
The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes has been entrusted with arrangements.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfunerlhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 29, 2021.