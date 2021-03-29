Betty Ruth (Null) Eavers
August 27, 1941 - March 26, 2021
Betty Ruth (Null) Eavers, 79, wife of R.L. "Petie" Eavers Jr. of 1671 White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Eavers was born on August 27, 1941, in Staunton, Virginia, a daughter of the late William E. and Helen (Simmons) Null. Mrs. Eavers was member of the Stuarts Draft Baptist Church, and a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved Jesus with all her heart and was very bold in asking if you "Knew Jesus." Betty enjoyed making things beautiful for the enjoyment of others and loved attending her grandkids events.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eavers was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tasha Eavers.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 61 years is a son, Gary L. Eavers Sr. and his wife, Darla C. of Stuarts Draft; two daughters, Ronda E. Heizer and her husband, David, of Greenville, and Amy Eavers-Shover of Mint Spring; nine grandchildren, Gary L. Eavers Jr., Heather Corbin, Jacob Heizer, Joshua Heizer, Mekayla Burgdorf, Jonathan Shover, Jordan Shover, Jackson Shover, and Jameson Shover; five great-grandchildren, Corrin Corbin, Sadie Corbin, Nolan Corbin, Parker Heizer and Johanna Heizer; a sister, Helen N. Cline of Stuarts Draft; and a sister-in-law, Ann E. Layton and husband, Kenneth, of Stuarts Draft.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Stuarts Draft Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Stuarts Draft Baptist Church by Pastor Greg Mayo and Pastor Billy Coffey.
Burial will follow at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial donations to the Epilepsy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 800754, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or Comfort Care Women's Health, 1020 North Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
