Betty Mae Slack
April 14, 1946 - November 20, 2020
Betty Mae (Boyers) Slack, 74, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday November 20, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Mrs. Slack was born on April 14, 1946, in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Harry Graves and Mildred Leona (Adkins) Boyers. Betty grew up in Eastern Rockingham County and graduated from Montevideo High School, Class of 1964. She was a longtime employee of General Electric/Genicom. Betty was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren in Crimora.
On September 1, 1973, she was united in marriage with Glenn Osborne Slack, who survives. Betty was dedicated to her family and lived a life filled with service to others. She had a kind, generous heart.
Betty was a mother to her two beloved daughters, Lauren (Slack) Sandercock and husband, Michael, of Waynesboro, and Lindsay Danielle Slack of Waynesboro; sister to Sandra Roach of Elkton, Barbara Eckard and husband, Bill, of Staunton, H.G. Boyers Jr., and wife, Wanda, of Crimora, and Kenneth Boyers of Port Republic; sister-in-law to Carolyn Rollins and Charlotte Podgorski, aunt to several nieces and nephews; and was Nana, the role she cherished most, to Zachary Michael and Ellie Grace Sandercock.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the ARC of Augusta or Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 24, 2020.