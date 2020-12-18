Beverly June Campbell
October 27, 1959 - December 14, 2020
Beverly June Campbell, 61, of Staunton, passed away on Monday December 14, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Campbell was born on October 27, 1959, a daughter of the late Juen O'Neal Campbell, and the surviving Shirley Cash Campbell of Raphine.
Mrs. Campbell was born and raised in Northern Virginia, but had a livelong affinity for the Shenandoah Valley, particularly her parents' farm in Raphine. She loved farming and gardening. She received Bachelors' Degrees in Chemistry and Business Administration from George Mason University.
In 1991, she started the Scientific Consulting Group (SCG), that has grown to one of the leading small, women-owned government and private sector consulting firms in the Washington, D.C. area. SCG provides public health and environmental services to leading federal agencies such as the National Institute of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency, and others.
She has been married 18 years to Gregory Ondich, who survives.
In addition to her husband and mother, Beverly is survived by her sister, Deborah Corrine Campbell of Waynesboro; nephew, Samuel David Segars of Staunton; niece, Grace Dent of Raleigh, N.C.; and business partners, Stacy Phillipson Grenis, Susie Warner, and Mike Bykowski.
During her extended illness, Mrs. Campbell was generously and compassionately supported by numerous Christians including Dr. and Mrs. Peter Puzio, and the Men and Women's Ministries from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. During the visitation, current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, and masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
The burial will be held privately.
Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Mike Shull, David Kanagy, Galen Graber, Dr. Peter Puzio, Mike Bykowski, and Whitney Fry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions may be made to Comfort Care for Women, 1020 N. Augusta St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 18, 2020.