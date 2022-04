Blanche Florene DavisMarch 6, 1939 - June 12, 2021Blanche Florene Davis, 82, widow of Henry Hunter Davis, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Staunton, Virginia. She was born March 6, 1939 to Ernest and Pearl (Harlow) Jones. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.