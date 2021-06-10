Blanche Agnes Diggs Giles
February 20, 1933 - June 7, 2021
Blanche Agnes (Diggs) Giles, 88, of Waynesboro, completed her journey on this earth June 7, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.
She was born on February 20, 1933, in Afton, Virginia, to Charlie Samuel Diggs and Mealie Frances (Awkward) Diggs.
Blanche attended school in Nelson County. She was employed as an assembly worker at Virginia Panel in Waynesboro, until her retirement in 1998 and was an active member with her sisters, of CDDs (Charlie Diggs' daughters) gospel choir in Avon.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pierce Winston Giles Sr.; son, Charles William Giles; step-grandson, Michael Johnson; brothers, Lynnwood Awkward, Virgil Diggs, Paul Diggs, and Charlie Diggs Jr.; and sisters, Elenora Diggs, Mary Dillard, Beulah Clark, Cora Strother and Vivian Moore.
Blanche is survived by her son, Pierce Winston Giles Jr. and his spouse, Patricia, of Staunton, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Cathy Giles and her deceased husband, Charles William Giles, of Staunton; brother, Sidney Diggs; and sisters, Fannie Wells and her deceased husband, Randolph, Ruby Dillard and her deceased husband, Joe, Bernice Jackson and her husband, Alvin, and Allene Jackson and her husband, John, all of Waynesboro, Virginia.
She will be remembered by her step-grandchildren, Jonathan Darcus and Gerald Johnson and his wife, Charlotte; step great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Amber Johnson, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Union Baptist Church, 783 Avon Road, Afton, Virginia. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Giles, to Union Baptist Church.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 10, 2021.