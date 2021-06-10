Menu
Blanche Agnes Diggs Giles
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Blanche Agnes Diggs Giles

February 20, 1933 - June 7, 2021

Blanche Agnes (Diggs) Giles, 88, of Waynesboro, completed her journey on this earth June 7, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.

She was born on February 20, 1933, in Afton, Virginia, to Charlie Samuel Diggs and Mealie Frances (Awkward) Diggs.

Blanche attended school in Nelson County. She was employed as an assembly worker at Virginia Panel in Waynesboro, until her retirement in 1998 and was an active member with her sisters, of CDDs (Charlie Diggs' daughters) gospel choir in Avon.

Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pierce Winston Giles Sr.; son, Charles William Giles; step-grandson, Michael Johnson; brothers, Lynnwood Awkward, Virgil Diggs, Paul Diggs, and Charlie Diggs Jr.; and sisters, Elenora Diggs, Mary Dillard, Beulah Clark, Cora Strother and Vivian Moore.

Blanche is survived by her son, Pierce Winston Giles Jr. and his spouse, Patricia, of Staunton, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Cathy Giles and her deceased husband, Charles William Giles, of Staunton; brother, Sidney Diggs; and sisters, Fannie Wells and her deceased husband, Randolph, Ruby Dillard and her deceased husband, Joe, Bernice Jackson and her husband, Alvin, and Allene Jackson and her husband, John, all of Waynesboro, Virginia.

She will be remembered by her step-grandchildren, Jonathan Darcus and Gerald Johnson and his wife, Charlotte; step great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Amber Johnson, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Union Baptist Church, 783 Avon Road, Afton, Virginia. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Giles, to Union Baptist Church.

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Union Baptist Church
783 Avon Road, Afton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms Blanche was a person of extraordinary warmth , kindness and good cheer and was always uplifting every time I encountered her - no matter my mood . She had the rare gift of the ability making others feel important to her and she conveyed it with great warmth and sincerity.
Gregory Fuller
July 24, 2021
Remembering Miss Blanche as a very kind woman and always had a smile on her face, A lovely lady R.I.P. Miss Blanche, my condolences to the Family
Crystal Reed
Family
June 14, 2021
Judy,Tracy and family so sorry to hear about Aunt Blanche.She was a sweetheart..Go Rest In Peace Aunt Blanche and sing for the lord.love you dear one
Judy Henderson
June 10, 2021
Judy and Tracy and family,So sorry to hear about Aunt Blanche.I loved that woman.she was so sweet.Go Rest In Peace and sing for the lord Aunt Blanche
Judy Henderson
Friend
June 10, 2021
