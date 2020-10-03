Bonnie B. Moyer
Bonnie Lou Burrow Moyer, 83, of 278 Skyview Circle, Verona, Virginia, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Brightview Baldwin Park with her family by her side, after a long battle with Diabetes. She was born on March 31, 1937, in High Point, North Carolina, to Walter Early Burrow and Helen Louise Young Burrow, who preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brightview, Dr. James Lagrua, Dr. Nelly Maybee and the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for the care given to her.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ken and Grayson Burrow and sisters, Nancy Gibbs and Linda Gibson.
Bonnie was a graduate of Reidsville High in North Carolina and Warren Wilson Junior College in Asheville, North Carolina and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Maryville College, Tennessee in 1961. She did her Graduate studies in Special Education at James Madison University, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
She retired from the Waynesboro School System in 1993 after 32 years of Teaching. Her last teaching position was at Kate Collins as a Special Education Teacher.
Bonnie received an Honorable mention award for Outstanding Special Education Teacher in 1991. She was a Past President of the Waynesboro Education Association and a Past President of the Staunton Augusta Jayceetts.
Bonnie loved to read and write poems and short stories. Several were published in magazines. She and her family spent over 45 years vacationing at the Outer Banks of North Carolina which was her Happy Place. She loved to walk her Boxers, Baxter and Oliver on the beaches. Bonnie loved to go to yard sales and buy old dolls and dress them in clothes that she made. She loved to decorate our home for all seasons, especially for Christmas.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ron W. Moyer; son, Ronald W. Moyer II of Cedar Park, Texas; daughter, Karla Jeanne Moyer Pitsenberger and husband, Todd, of Churchville, Virginia; and grandchildren, Brandon, Devon, Noah Moyer and adopted grandson, Nicholas Sullivan, of Cedar Park, Texas. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Charles Gibson; a sister-in-law, Karen Burrow, a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ryan McCray.
Following Covid-19 protocols, the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Burial will be private at Thornrose Cemetery.
