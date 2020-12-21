Menu
Boyd Edward Shull Sr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Boyd Edward Shull Sr.

January 3, 1939 - December 17, 2020

Boyd Edward Shull Sr., 81, husband of Patricia Ann "Patsi" (Coleman) Shull of 279 Forest Springs Drive, Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

Mr. Shull was born in Mt. Solon, Virginia on January 3, 1939, a son of the late Jesse Andrew Shull and Theda Mae (Judy) Shull.

Boyd attended Waynesboro Free Methodist Church and was retired from DuPont. He enjoyed camping and doing yardwork.

In addition to his first wife, Dorothy Ann (Shuey) Shull, and his parents, Mr. Shull was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Shull.

Surviving in addition to his wife "Patsi" are two sons, Boyd Edward "Ed" Shull Jr., and his wife, Lori of Hartfield, Virginia and Robert Kent Shull and his wife, Virginia of Macedonia, Ohio; three stepsons, Kevin Wallace and wife, Kim of Bridgewater, Stephen "Mike" Wallace and wife, Wanda of Waynesboro, and Brad Sears and wife, Kristi of Fishersville; one brother, Hugh Shull and his wife, Betty of Weyers Cave; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastors Scott Brodd and Dennis Bradley.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory

230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA 24401

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Dec
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patsi, l am so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Henrietta Lafferty
December 21, 2020
Boyd was a kind and gentle soul. His smile was the greatest!! Genuine, warm and full of joy. He will be sorely missed.
Sara Mayer
December 21, 2020
