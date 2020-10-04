Brenda Joyce Conner
September 22, 1943 - October 1, 2020
Brenda Joyce (Reed) Conner, 77, of Fishersville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab.
Mrs. Conner was born on September 22, 1943, in Waynesboro, a daughter of the late Miley Eugene and Lottie Virginia (Carroll) Reed. She loved going to a beach and cooking. Brenda was a very kind person who loved to help others. She was someone you could always count on.
Brenda is survived by a brother, Charles William Reed and wife, Judy, of Stuarts Draft; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by four brothers, Sonny Reed, Ray Reed, Guy Reed, Johnny Reed; and six sisters, Catherine Rodgers, Mary Forbus, Helen Quick, Ann Reed, Janet Reed, and Barbara Ross.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to the wonderful staff and caregivers of Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab and Legacy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to Legacy Hospice, 14 Old Oaks Lane, Ste. 101, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.