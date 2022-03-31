Menu
Brenda Sue Simonetti
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Brenda Sue (Runion) Simonetti

November 9, 1944 - January 17, 2022

Brenda Sue (Runion) Simonetti, 77, wife of Rocky Simonetti, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Weyers Cave Community Center. The memorial gathering will conclude at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UVA Health Foundation, c/o Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family wishes to thank everyone that has already donated, in Brenda's memory.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
