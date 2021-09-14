Carl Hewitt
Carl Hewitt Jr., 87 of Waynesboro passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va. Mr. Hewitt was born to the late Carl Hewitt Sr. and Virginia Arnold Hewitt on August 18, 1934.
Carl served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army.
Carl started Waynesboro Ornamental Iron Works, Inc. and owned and operated it for over 40 years. He loved working with his hands, welding, machining and building equipment and parts for his numerous clients, mainly Westvaco in Covington, Va. During his years working with Westvaco he built and shipped countless air purification units around the world.
After his retirement in 2000 he embarked on his second career of farming full time. He owned and operated Buckshot Hill Farm and H and W Farm LLC until his death.
I'm addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Gordon Hewitt and brother, Marvin Hewitt.
Carl is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Barbara "Bobbi" Short Hewitt and daughter, Melissa Karol Hewitt and her partner, Keith J. Slagle. Carl is also survived by his brothers, David, Wilbur, Ervin and Harold all of Waynesboro and a sister, Evelyn of Clifton Forge; close friends, The Dovel Family, Cecil Campbell, David Balser, Steve and Scott Wine, Reggie and Millie Hiner, Benny and Ann Flory, extended Slagle family and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl loved the outdoors and spending time on his farm. He had a great love of auto racing and spent many years on the dirt track with his car #31 and lifelong friend and driver Ray Dovel, who preceded him in death on March 15, 2021. They were friends, teammates and a true force to be reckoned with on the tracks. He always loved and admired Ray's driving ability and talent but most of all his friendship.
Family night will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at McDow Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Celebration of life will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home with interment immediately following in Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shenandoah Valley Animal Services.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 14, 2021.