Carol Faye Davis
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Carol Faye Davis

Carol Faye Davis passed away at her home on Friday, October 2, 2020.

No service will be held.

Miss Davis was born on December 31, 1957, she was a resident of Augusta County her whole life. Carol loved animals and spent her life doing what she loved which was making people beautiful as a hair stylist.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Haynes and her beloved husband of 31 years, Allen C. Davis.

She is survived by a daughter, Angela Marchant; three grandsons, Ian, Chandler, and Bryce Marchant of Waynesboro; her mother, Cleo Twitchell and husband, Melvin, of Waynesboro; as well as her brother, Mark Haynes of Waynesboro; brother, Jeffrey and his wife, Vivian Haynes, of Clearwater, Florida; and a niece, Whitney Haynes. She also leaves behind her beloved pug, Bella.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Spirits or the Augusta County SPCA.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
