Carol Elisabeth Mohler
September 18, 1955 - October 1, 2021
Carol Elisabeth Mohler, 66, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home.
Born September 18, 1955 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Millard Chandler Townsend and Barbara Jane (Spooner) Stark.
Carol served her community for over 20 years working with the Waynesboro First Aid Crew and Priority Transport as an EMT. She believed you should never stop learning and through many years of college classes, she enjoyed studying, psychology, law, music and astrology. Selfless by nature, Carol believed in helping others. She volunteered with the YMCA, the United Way and the Women's Abuse Shelter in Staunton. She adored children, going for hikes, star gazing and deeply treasured the time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Survivors include her son, Jamey Sensabaugh and wife, Tiffany of Waynesboro; two daughters, Morgan Sensabaugh and husband, Scott Bell of Waynesboro and Mallory Utz and husband, Bryan of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Alexis Palmerino, Chloe McLaughlin, Bri'ann Utz, Alec Utz, Tye Sensabaugh, Carter Sensabaugh and Gabe Sensabaugh; siblings, Helen Stark of Staunton, Diana Zimmerman of Waynesboro, and Kevin Townsend of Staunton; father of Chloe and very good friend, Mark McLaughlin; a number of nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Tigs.
Following cremation, a private family memorial service will be held.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, 201 W. Broad St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 3, 2021.