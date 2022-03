Carolyn Foley LantzMay 1, 1944 - September 2, 2021Carolyn Foley Lantz, age 77, of Staunton, beloved mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com