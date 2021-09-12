Carolyn Foley Lantz
May 1, 1944 - September 2, 2021
Carolyn Foley Lantz, age 77, of Staunton, beloved mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 12, 2021.