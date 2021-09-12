Menu
Carolyn Foley Lantz
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA
Carolyn Foley Lantz

May 1, 1944 - September 2, 2021

Carolyn Foley Lantz, age 77, of Staunton, beloved mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 12, 2021.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. We have such fond memories of Carolyn and her beautiful daughters! Praying for all of you Sandra & Emmitt
Rev. & Mrs. Emmitt Eccard
Family
September 12, 2021
