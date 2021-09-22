Menu
Carolyn Dickerson McGuffin
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Carolyn Dickerson McGuffin

January 29, 1947 - September 18, 2021

Carolyn Dickerson McGuffin departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Lillie Dickerson and Carlene and Herbert Brown. She was born in Nelson County on January 29, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. McGuffin Sr. and two sisters, Frances Newman and Ann Rose.

Carolyn was employed with GE/Genicom for 26 years and retired after eight years with the P. Buckley Moss Society. Carolyn was a member of Living Word Worship Center. Carolyn was a dialysis patient for 21 years and was UVA's Dialysis Patient of the Year in 2010.

She leaves to mourn her memory, one devoted daughter, Chanda McGuffin, Waynesboro, Va.; two sons, Shakil Ali (Marshena), Richmond, Va. and Channing McGuffin (Kelly) Stoneridge, Va.; one stepson, Antoine Breckenridge (Ann), Staunton, Va.; four grandchildren, Lloyd Channing, Shakil Channing. Alexis Channing and Brooke Kathryn McGuffin. They bought great joy to her heart. She loved them so much. She also leaves her sister, Mary Alexander (Howard) Afton, Va.; her brother-in-law, John Rose, Waynesboro, Va.; a very devoted niece, Perri Napier and nephew, Ferris Brown and a very special devoted lifelong friend, Dawn Pryor.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, conducted by Pastor Mark McCoy. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home.

Those who desire may make memorial contributions to the UVA Dialysis Patient Memorial Fund, Attn; Cathy Shifflett, P O Box 800405, Charlottesville, VA 22908

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Carolyn was a very special woman and will be missed by everyone who knew her. My prayers to the family
Moletha Johnson
September 24, 2021
The Dorcus Family
September 24, 2021
So sad to hear of the passing of Carolyn. Her smile & kindness were amazing. As beautiful on the inside as on the outside. Prayers for her family!
Linda Rodeheaver
Work
September 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences, our prayers for the family.
Earl Brown & fam
September 23, 2021
I have known Carolyn for over 40 years. She was a kind gentle loving person. She was beautiful inside and out. Her smile was always her best accessory and she loved her family dearly. We send our condolences to the family.And pray they find peace and comfort in knowing that so many people loved their mother, sister, grandmother.
Loretta Miller
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sending the family thoughts and prayers on the passing of a wonderful lady with a beautiful smile.
Dede Craig
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family
Angie Davis
September 23, 2021
Much love I have for this dear lady always a smile she had and a kind word. My condolences to the family, heaven has gained an angel, which is what she was on earth.
Laveita Vaughn
September 23, 2021
I'm truly going to miss my beautiful cuz her looks and her beautiful smile she was a wonderful person gone to soon r.i.p love always Mariah white aka Myra clark
Mariah White
Family
September 22, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family.
Barbara Lee
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results