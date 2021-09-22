Carolyn Dickerson McGuffin
January 29, 1947 - September 18, 2021
Carolyn Dickerson McGuffin departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Lillie Dickerson and Carlene and Herbert Brown. She was born in Nelson County on January 29, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. McGuffin Sr. and two sisters, Frances Newman and Ann Rose.
Carolyn was employed with GE/Genicom for 26 years and retired after eight years with the P. Buckley Moss Society. Carolyn was a member of Living Word Worship Center. Carolyn was a dialysis patient for 21 years and was UVA's Dialysis Patient of the Year in 2010.
She leaves to mourn her memory, one devoted daughter, Chanda McGuffin, Waynesboro, Va.; two sons, Shakil Ali (Marshena), Richmond, Va. and Channing McGuffin (Kelly) Stoneridge, Va.; one stepson, Antoine Breckenridge (Ann), Staunton, Va.; four grandchildren, Lloyd Channing, Shakil Channing. Alexis Channing and Brooke Kathryn McGuffin. They bought great joy to her heart. She loved them so much. She also leaves her sister, Mary Alexander (Howard) Afton, Va.; her brother-in-law, John Rose, Waynesboro, Va.; a very devoted niece, Perri Napier and nephew, Ferris Brown and a very special devoted lifelong friend, Dawn Pryor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, conducted by Pastor Mark McCoy. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions to the UVA Dialysis Patient Memorial Fund, Attn; Cathy Shifflett, P O Box 800405, Charlottesville, VA 22908
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 22, 2021.